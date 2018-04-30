Elizabeth Lee “Libby” Wilson Owsley, age 70 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Libby was born on January 10, 1948 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Dewey Edward and Arthorine McDaniel Wilson. Libby was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading books, tending to her flowers, and spending time at the lake. Libby also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had a special love for animals. In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Wilson and John Michael “Mike” Wilson, her sister Doris Sue Tackett, brother-in-law Lewis Tackett, and her granddaughter, Meghan Dunn.
Survived by:
Son
Daughter Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Elliott of Lake City
Brothers
James Wilson and Nancy of Fratersville
Tim Wilson of Lake City
Bruce Wilson of Norris
Terry Wilson and Kelly of Clinton
Sisters
Marilyn (Diane) Bunch and Mack of Lake City
Jennifer Spitzer of Dalton, GA
Sharon Templin and Brad of Lake City
Grandchildren Spencer Elliott
Logan Elliott
Lauren Dunn
Great Grandchildren Elijah and Oliver Elliott
Special Friends Shirley Roberts, Andrea Jones, Donna Elmore, Betty Bullock and entire Charlie Bullock family, and Karen Janik
And Many Special Friends and Family
Visitation: 5:00 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee. Funeral Service: 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Sloane officiating.
Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.
You may also view Libby’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.