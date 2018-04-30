Elizabeth Lee “Libby” Wilson Owsley, age 70 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, April 28, 2018 at the Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center of Knoxville. Libby was born on January 10, 1948 in Campbell County, Tennessee to the late Dewey Edward and Arthorine McDaniel Wilson. Libby was a member of Guiding Star Baptist Church. She enjoyed reading books, tending to her flowers, and spending time at the lake. Libby also loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also had a special love for animals. In addition to her parents, Libby is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Wilson and John Michael “Mike” Wilson, her sister Doris Sue Tackett, brother-in-law Lewis Tackett, and her granddaughter, Meghan Dunn.



Survived by:



Son Sean Dunn and Lisa of Clinton

Daughter Mary Elizabeth “Mimi” Elliott of Lake City

Brothers James Wilson and Nancy of Fratersville

Tim Wilson of Lake City

Bruce Wilson of Norris

Terry Wilson and Kelly of Clinton

Sisters Marilyn (Diane) Bunch and Mack of Lake City

Jennifer Spitzer of Dalton, GA

Sharon Templin and Brad of Lake City

Grandchildren Spencer Elliott

Logan Elliott

Lauren Dunn

Christen Dunn

Seana Elliott Cross

Great Grandchildren Elijah and Oliver Elliott

Special Friends Shirley Roberts, Andrea Jones, Donna Elmore, Betty Bullock and entire Charlie Bullock family, and Karen Janik

And Many Special Friends and Family

Visitation: 5:00 to 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, Tennessee. Funeral Service: 7:30 PM on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 in the Hatmaker Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jeff Sloane officiating.

Interment: Family and Friends will meet on Wednesday, May 2, 2018 at Hatmaker Funeral Home at 10:15 AM to go in procession to Leach Cemetery in Lake City, Tennessee for an 11:00 AM graveside service.

You may also view Libby’s guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.