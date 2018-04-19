Eddie Lee Massey, Sr., age 68, of Moore Haven, Florida (Anderson County native)

Eddie Lee Massey, Sr., age 68, of Moore Haven, Florida, passed away at his home on Monday, April 9, 2018. He was born on August 18, 1949 and raised in Lake City, TN. He was of the Baptist Faith. Eddie and his wife, Cindy, owned Uncle Joe’s Fish Camp in Moore Haven, FL. Eddie was a mason and a proud member of the United States Army. He served his country in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of the Purple Heart Award. Eddie enjoyed singing, fishing, traveling, and spending time with his family. He is preceded in death by his mother, Julia Mae Massey, father, Oscar Massey, sister, Francis Pauline Holzapfel, and a brother, Cledith “Buddy” Lee Massey.

Eddie is survived by his wife, Cynthia Jean Massey, his children Eddie Lee Massey, Jr of Moore Haven, FL, Scotty Massey of Memphis, TN, Susan Massey of Union City, TN, Jennifer Werthman and Melissa Werthman of Winter Haven, FL, sisters Ann (Joe) Jones of Easley, SC, Louise Manning of Indianapolis, IN, Faye (Ted) Coward of Knoxville, TN, brothers Curtis Massey of Indianapolis, IN, and Jerry Lawson of Clinton, TN, 13 Grandchildren, 4 Great Grandchildren, brothers in law: Charles (Eddie) Smith and William (Billy) Smith, mother in law Dorothy B. (Melton) Thorne, and several nieces and nephews.

Eddie’s family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, April 15, 2018 in the chapel of Hatmaker Funeral Home in Lake City, TN with his funeral service to follow visitation at 8 pm with Rev. Charlie Mac Marlow officiating. Eddie’s interment will be at 11 am on Monday, April 16, 2018 at the Massey Cemetery in Pioneer, Tennessee with Military Honors presented by the Campbell County Honor Guard.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Rocky Top in charge of arrangements.