Early voting underway for May primaries in AC

Early voting for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections begins today (Wednesday April 11th) and will continue through Thursday April 26th.

Early voting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays at the three traditional early voting sites:

the Clinton Community Center (101 Hicks Street);

the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge (102 Robertsville Road);

and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area (3310 Andersonville Highway).

There are seven countywide races being contested in the primaries, with all but two of them deciding the election itself. All five of the races that will decide the outright winner are on the Republican side of the ballot, with two Democratic candidates unopposed in their primaries awaiting the winners of crowded Republican primaries for Sheriff and Trustee in August’s general election.

Here is a look at the candidates in the May 1 primary election:

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk (Republican primary only)

William T. Jones—incumbent, accused by at least eight women of sexual harassment, inappropriate workplace behavior, and intimidation

Rex Lynch—pleaded guilty in 2011 to sales tax fraud charges after being indicted and forced to step down as County Mayor

Anderson County Clerk (Republican primary only)

Leesa Arowood—Republican: longtime businesswoman

Jeff Cole—Republican: incumbent; switched parties from the Democratic to Republican side four years ago; seeking fifth term in office.

Anderson County Mayor (Republican primary only)

Steve Emert—County Commissioner, former chairman

Terry Frank—Incumbent; seeking second full term as Mayor

Anderson County Register of Deeds (Republican primary only)

Michael Yarnell Foster—Rocky Top City Manager, formerly with ASAP

Tim Shelton—incumbent; seeking fifth term; COAT County Official of the Year; also switched from Democratic side to GOP four years ago.

Anderson County Road Superintendent (Republican primary only)

Gary Long—incumbent

Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker—Republican: Director, 7th Judicial District Drug Task Force; ex-CPD

Lewis Ridenour—Republican; former Chief Deputy; currently on leave from ORPD during campaign

Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican; longtime deputy

winner of GOP primary will face Mark Lucas (Democrat); current Chief Deputy

Anderson County Trustee

Scott Burton—Republican: Clinton Mayor

Regina Copeland—Republican; 911 Director for 18 years

Scott Gillenwaters—Republican; currently serves on AC BOE, ex-Commissioner

winner of GOP primary will face Ebony Capshaw (Democrat); 1st African-American female candidate for countywide office in Anderson County

Early voting for the May 1 election starts April 11 and ends April 26. The final day to request an absentee ballot is Tuesday April 24th and you can click here to do that through the Election Commission website.

By law, a primary election is designed for the political parties to select their slate of candidates for the general election, so, when a voter is asked which ballot he/she prefers, the voter is locked into that party’s ballot, and cannot “cross over” their selections until the General election.

Voters are reminded that you must present an ID containing the voter’s name and photograph, whether voting early or on Election Day. To get more information, visit www.govotetn.com.

For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website, or call 865-457-6238.

Here is a handy link for answers to frequently asked questions.