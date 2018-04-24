Home / Featured / Early voting still going strong; only 3 days left to vote early

Early voting still going strong; only 3 days left to vote early

Jim Harris 3 hours ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 17 Views

Early voting is starting to wind down in Anderson County ahead of next week’s primary elections.

On Monday, 422 people voted, including 400 in the Republican primary and 22 in the Democratic primary. That brought the 11-day total to 4615 early voters, which is up by 1169 over the first 11 days of early voting in the 2014 primaries, when 3446 had cast early ballots.

In all, 4268 people have voted in the Republican primary, compared to 347 in the Democratic primary.

Early voting continues through this Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Early voting hours are from 10 am to 6 pm. For more, visit www.acelect.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Anderson County announces Day of Prayer plans

Anderson County is pleased to announce its participation in the National Day of Prayer on …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved