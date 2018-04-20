Home / Featured / Early voting rolls into final weekend

Early voting rolls into final weekend

There are only six days left in the early voting period for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections and voters have been consistently hitting the polls to cast their ballots.

Thursday was Day Eight of early voting and 407 people cast ballots, with 370 of them voting in the crowded Republican primary and 37 in the Democratic primary. So far, 3728 people have voted in the Republican primary and 282 in the Democratic primary.

The eight-day total now stands at 3560 early voters, which is 972 more people than had voted after eight days of early voting in advance of the 2014 county primaries.

Early voting continues through Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Weekday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.

