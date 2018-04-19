Home / Community Bulletin Board / Early voting heads into final week with strong turnout
Campaign workers set up shop across the street from the Clinton Community Center on April 11, 208, in preparation for the start of early voting for the May 1st primaries.

Jim Harris

Early voting in the Anderson County May 1st primary elections is underway and will continue for one more week, through Thursday April 26th.

On Wednesday, day seven of the early voting period, 428 people cast ballots, with 387 voting in the Republican primary and 41 in the Democratic primary.

Yesterday’s total brings the number of early voters to 3153, which is 856 more than had cast ballots after seven days of early voting in the 2014 county primaries.

Early voting continues for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections through April 26th.

Early voting continues through Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Weekday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.

For more, visit www.acelect.com.

