Early voting for AC May primaries begins Wednesday

Jim Harris 1 day ago Featured, Local News Leave a comment 94 Views

Early voting for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections begins on Wednesday April 11th and will continue through Thursday April 26th.

Early voting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays at the three traditional early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center (101 Hicks Street), the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge (102 Robertsville Road) and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area (3310 Andersonville Highway).

Here are the candidates in the May 1 primary election:

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk

  • William T. Jones—Republican
  • Rex Lynch—Republican

Anderson County Clerk

  • Leesa Arowood—Republican
  • Jeff Cole—Republican

Anderson County Mayor

  • Steve Emert—Republican
  • Terry Frank—Republican

Anderson County Register of Deeds

  • Michael Yarnell Foster—Republican
  • Tim Shelton—Republican

Anderson County Road Superintendent

  • Gary Long—Republican

Anderson County Sheriff

  • Russell Barker—Republican
  • Mark Lucas—Democrat
  • Lewis Ridenour—Republican
  • Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican

Anderson County Trustee

  • Scott Burton—Republican
  • Ebony Capshaw—Democrat
  • Regina Copeland—Republican
  • Scott Gillenwaters—Republican

There will only be two contested races for countywide offices on the August ballot, barring any write-in candidates: one for sheriff and the other for trustee.

The August election for sheriff will feature Mark Lucas, a Democrat, against the winner of the May 1 Republican primary, which has three candidates: Barker, Ridenour, and Whaley.

The August election for trustee will feature Ebony Capshaw, a Democrat, against the winner of the May 1 Republican primary, which also has three candidates: Burton, Copeland, and Gillenwaters.

Early voting for the May 1 election starts April 11 and ends April 26.

For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website.

