Early voting for AC May primaries begins Wednesday

Early voting for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections begins on Wednesday April 11th and will continue through Thursday April 26th.

Early voting hours will be from 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays at the three traditional early voting sites: the Clinton Community Center (101 Hicks Street), the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge (102 Robertsville Road) and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in the Norris/Andersonville area (3310 Andersonville Highway).

Here are the candidates in the May 1 primary election:

Anderson County Circuit Court Clerk

William T. Jones—Republican

Rex Lynch—Republican

Anderson County Clerk

Leesa Arowood—Republican

Jeff Cole—Republican

Anderson County Mayor

Steve Emert—Republican

Terry Frank—Republican

Anderson County Register of Deeds

Michael Yarnell Foster—Republican

Tim Shelton—Republican

Anderson County Road Superintendent

Gary Long—Republican

Anderson County Sheriff

Russell Barker—Republican

Mark Lucas—Democrat

Lewis Ridenour—Republican

Mark “Hollywood” Whaley—Republican

Anderson County Trustee

Scott Burton—Republican

Ebony Capshaw—Democrat

Regina Copeland—Republican

Scott Gillenwaters—Republican

There will only be two contested races for countywide offices on the August ballot, barring any write-in candidates: one for sheriff and the other for trustee.

The August election for sheriff will feature Mark Lucas, a Democrat, against the winner of the May 1 Republican primary, which has three candidates: Barker, Ridenour, and Whaley.

The August election for trustee will feature Ebony Capshaw, a Democrat, against the winner of the May 1 Republican primary, which also has three candidates: Burton, Copeland, and Gillenwaters.

For much more on the May 1st primaries in Anderson County, visit www.acelect.com, the county Election Commission’s website.