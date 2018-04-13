Early Voting Day #2 wrap-up

Thursday was the second day of early voting in the May 1st Anderson County primary elections, and 492 people took advantage by casting their ballots. That brings the two-day total to 1072 early voters. By comparison, after two days of early voting in the 2014 primaries, only 788 people had voted, an improvement of 284 voters.

Of those 1072 early voters, 1003 of them have taken part in the crowded Republican primary, where there are six contested races compared to none in the Democratic primary, which has drawn only 69 voters. On Thursday, 463 people voted on the Republican side and only 29 voted in the Democratic primary.

Early voting continues through April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville, with hours from 10 am to 6 pm weekdays and 9 am to 12 noon on Saturdays.

So far, 495 people have voted in Clinton, 309 in Oak Ridge and 215 in Andersonville. A total of 53 paper ballots have also been received.

For a complete look at anything election-related in Anderson County, check out www.acelect.com.