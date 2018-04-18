Home / Featured / Early voting continues to be brisk

Jim Harris

Early voting continues for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections through April 26th.

On Tuesday, day six of the early voting period, 428 people cast ballots, with 407 voting in the crowded Republican primary and only 21 in the far-less-busy Democratic primary.

The six-day total is now at 2725, 693 more people than the 1932 that had voted early at this time in the 2014 county primaries.

Early voting continues through Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Weekday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.

For more, visit www.acelect.com.

