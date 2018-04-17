Home / Featured / Early voting continues at more rapid pace then 2014

Early voting for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections continues through April 26th and, not surprisingly, the important races that will be decided in May have led to an increase in the number of early voters from this same primary four years ago.

On Monday, 488 people voted, bringing the five-day total to 2297–751 more than the 1546 who had voted after five days in the 2014 primary.

The Republican primary, which features six hotly contested races, continues to be the popular choice for early voters, as 2114 have voted in the GOP primary compared to only 183 Democratic primary participants. There are no contested races on the Democratic side in the May election.

Early voting continues through Thursday Aprilt 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Weekday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.

