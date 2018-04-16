Home / Community Bulletin Board / Early voting continues after busy weekend

Early voting continues after busy weekend

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Over the weekend, early voting continued for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections.

On Friday, 543 people voted and on Saturday, another 194 people cast ballots, for a two-day total of 737.

After four days of early voting, 1809 people have already voted in advance of the primary, with 1670 participating in the crowded Republican primary and 139 in the Democratic primary where there are no contested races.

Early voting continues through Thursday August 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Weekday hours are from 10 am to 6 pm and this Saturday, the polls will be open from 9 am to 12 noon.

For more, visit www.acelect.com.

