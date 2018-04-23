Early voting: 1000+ more people have voted early than in 2014

This past weekend marked the final weekend of early voting in advance of the Anderson County primary elections, scheduled for Tuesday May 1st.

That means that we are now in to the final four days of early voting. On Friday (4/20), 446 people voted, 412 in the Republican primary and 34 in the Democratic primary. Saturday saw 187 people vote, with 178 casting a ballot in the crowded republican primary and only nine voting in the far-less-competitive Democratic primary.

After 10 days of early voting, 4193 people have already cast their ballots, which is 1063 more than had voted through the first ten days of early voting in the 2014 county primaries. As of the close of the polls Saturday, 3868 people have voted in the GOP primary, compared to only 325 in the Democratic primary.

Early voting continues through this Thursday April 26th at the Clinton Community Center, the Midtown Community Center in Oak Ridge and at the North Anderson Government Office in the Anderson Crossing Shopping Center in Andersonville. Early voting hours are from 10 am to 6 pm. For more, visit www.acelect.com.