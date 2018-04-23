Drug Take Back Day Saturday April 28th

(ASAP press release) Anderson County is once again participating in the 2018 DEA Rx Drug Take Back Day. Community members can bring their expired or unused medicines to one of the Anderson County Take Back locations anytime between 10:00 am and 2:00 pm on Saturday April 28th.

Drive-thru collections sites will be located at the police departments listed below. Each department will be set-up outside in their respective parking lots to receive the expired or unused medicines.

Clinton Police Department, 125 W Broad St, Clinton, TN 3716

Oak Ridge Police Department, 200 S Tulane Ave, Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Rocky Top Police Department, 104 Lawson St, Rocky Top, TN 37769

The National Rx Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue, according to the ASAP release. According to the 2015 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 6.4 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs, and that number has continued to climb in recent years. Studies show many of the misused prescription drugs are obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet. The Take Back Day provides an opportunity for Americans to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths in our community and communities across the U.S.

Items that are accepted for disposal include prescription medications (unwanted, expired, unused), antibiotics/steroids, cold and flu medications, vitamins/herbal supplements, pet medications, medication samples, and medication ointments/lotions.

Anderson County also has six permanent disposal bins located throughout the county – one in each Police Department in Clinton, Norris, Oak Ridge, Oliver Springs, and Rocky Top, as well as at Walgreens Oak Ridge next the pharmacy counter. These bins are available to community members anytime to dispose of unused or expired medications.

For more information about the Rx Drug Take Back Day in Anderson, contact ASAP of Anderson at 865-457-3007 or visit www.asapofanderson.org. For questions about individual locations, contact the police departments directly. Follow @ASAPofAnderson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.