Drug charges filed following traffic stop

Two people from Anderson County were arrested Saturday morning after they allegedly tried to flee from a traffic stop and toss incriminating evidence out the window of their vehicle.

Deputy Adam Warren spotted a red Ford F150 speeding on Dutch Valley Road shortly before 11 am and activated his lights and sirens to pull the driver over. As he caught up to the pickup, the deputy reported that a metal box was thrown from the passenger side window on to the side of the road. A short time later, the pickup pulled over.

Deputy Warren reported he had to order the driver, 37-year-old Benjamin Finney of Briceville, out of the truck at gunpoint after he refused the officer’s command to get off the phone and out of the truck. Warren detained Finney and the passenger, 36-year-old Amanda Painter of Clinton, and received permission to search the truck despite Finney’s claim it was his friend’s. Warren reported finding a BB pistol behind the driver’s seat and a loaded .38-caliber revolver in Painter’s purse along with extra ammunition and a broken pill believed to be Xanax.

He backtracked and soon found the box that had been tossed from the truck near a driveway on Dutch Valley. Inside, he reported finding three baggies of what is believed to be a little over nine grams of meth, $1438 in cash and drug parpahernalia. Both Painter and Finney denied throwing anything out the window of the truck.

Deputies seized the cash, gun and drugs as evidence and ordered the pickup towed from the scene.

Both were taken to the Anderson County Jail, where deputies reported finding a bag of jewelry hidden in Finney’s underwear that he claimed belonged to his mother at first, and another woman a little later on.

Finney was charged with his fourth offense of driving on a revoked license, felony drug possession, possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony, reckless driving, speeding, failure to maintain a single lane, and a violation of the insurance responsibility laws.

Painter was charged with felony drug possession and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony as well as simple possession.

As of this morning, both remained in custody.