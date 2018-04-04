Drug charges filed after crash

Early Sunday morning, a single-car accident sent one man to jail.

Anderson County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene of a single-vehicle accident on Dutch Valley Road near A.J. Robbins Lane at around 12:45 am Sunday.

When Deputy Matthew Landis arrived on the scene, he observed a Nissan Altima partially in a ditch by the side of the road and as he approached, reported smelling a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car.

27-year-old Timothy Allman of Oak Ridge identified himself as the driver and Jamica Johnson of Oak Ridge as his passenger.

While the accident was being investigated, Landis and THP troopers were approached by a neighbor who told them that immediately after the crash, Allman had taken something from the car, walked into the woods and return to the car empty-handed. Allman and Johnson were detained while officers searched for the object, which turned out to be a plastic container wrapped in electrical tape that had been hidden under some leaves. Inside the container, deputies reported finding 22 grams of marijuana and several “milky-colored cubes” later determined by field testing to be cocaine as well as a digital scale.

Allman was arrested on two felony drug possession charges, a felony charge for tampering with evidence and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. Johnson was released without charges and the car was turned over to her.

Allman has since been released on bond.