Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 25, 2018. Dortha was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church and retired from EG&G in Oak Ridger as a Stocker. Throughout her life she loved exercising, music, flowering, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jeryl Long; brother, Earl Hutson.
She is survived by:
Special Niece………… Sheila Saunders & husband David of Jacksboro
Cousin……………….. Herman Long of Clinton
Special Friends………. Chalmer Reed of Oliver Springs
Care Givers………….
Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 11:00 am, Tuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com