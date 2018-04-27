Home / Obituaries / Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton

Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton

Jim Harris 8 hours ago Obituaries Leave a comment 28 Views

Dortha Sue Long, age 85 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Wednesday, April 25, 2018.  Dortha was a member of Poplar Creek Baptist Church and retired from EG&G in Oak Ridger as a Stocker.  Throughout her life she loved exercising, music, flowering, and spending time with her family. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Jeryl Long; brother, Earl Hutson.

 

She is survived by:

Special Niece…………          Sheila Saunders & husband David of Jacksboro

Cousin………………..             Herman Long of Clinton

Special Friends……….         Chalmer Reed of Oliver Springs

                  Ethel McGhee

Care Givers………….                        Debbie Armes & Jeanie Gregory

Several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins

 

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel.  Her graveside will be 11:00 amTuesday at Oak Ridge Memorial Park.  Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements.  holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top

Lorraine Lorrette Warner age 73 of Rocky Top passed away on Friday, April 20,2018. She …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved