Deadline to qualify for August election is Thursday at noon

Early voting for the May 1st primaries in Anderson County begins one week from today–Wednesday April 11th–but the deadline to qualify as a candidate in the August county general election is Thursday April 5th–tomorrow–at 12 noon.

The county general election will feature the winners of the May primaries for county offices facing off (where applicable) as well as primary races for seats in the General Assembly in Nashville, all 16 seats on the County Commission and seats on the County School Board, and others.

Here is a look at the candidate list with less than 24 hours to go before the deadline. For brevity’s sake, this list includes ONLY those candidates who have qualified, and does not include those who have yet to return their qualifiying petitions.

In Commission District 1, incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell are facing challenges from Floyd Grisham, Avery Johnson and Tim Risden.

In Commission District 2, incumbent Rick Meredith has qualified while longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson has not picked up a petition to run for another term. Meredith is joined on the ballot by Robert Jameson and David Queener.

In Commission District 3, incumbent Phil Warfield is facing challenges from Joshua Anderson and Denver Waddell.

In Commission District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel and Shain Vowell will face a challenge from Tabitha Harmon.

District 5 incumbents Robert McKamey and Jerry White are thus far unopposed.

District 6 incumbents Catherine Denenberg and Steve Mead are facing no challengers as of “deadline eve.”

In Commission District 7, incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott are currently unopposed.

Incumbent District 8 Commissioners Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are also facing no challenges at this time.

So far, all the races for Anderson County School Board are one-horse affairs, with incumbents Jo Williams, Teresa Portwood and Don Bell all unopposed as they seek re-election. Christopher Gillenwaters has qualified to seek the seat in District 6 on the School Board.

State-level races will have their primaries in August and, in the State Senate race, incumbent Senator and Lt. Governor Randy McNally is unopposed in the Republican primary. No candidates have qualified for the Democratic primary in August.

Two Democrats have qualified to seek their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican State Representative John Ragan in the November election. Richard Dawson and Nathaniel Varner will face off in the August primary for the seat representing the 33rd District in Nashville.

Again, the deadline to qualify as a candidate for the August election is noon onThursday April 5th. For information, visit www.acelect.com.