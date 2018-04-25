Home / Community Bulletin Board / Cycling championships coming to OR, Knox

Cycling championships coming to OR, Knox

Jim Harris

The USA Cycling Pro Road, Time Trial, and Criterium National Championships will be in Oak Ridge and Knoxville in June, and the first of those races, the Time Trial races, will be in Oak Ridge on Thursday, June 21.

The Oak Ridge races will kick off the championships, according to Explore Oak Ridge and Adventure Anderson County.

The Time Trial championships will be hosted by Visit Knoxville and the City of Oak Ridge.

The Time Trial course is a seven-mile section of roadway that will include part of Melton Lake Drive, which is along the Oak Ridge waterfront, and Union Valley Road. The professional and elite women will complete two laps for a total distance of 14.1 miles. The professional and elite men will complete three laps for a total distance of 21.25 miles.

The course allows spectators to see athletes pass multiple times from one viewing location.

The Criterium is in Knoxville on Friday, June 22, and the Road Race is in Knoxville on Sunday, June 24.

For more information, a full schedule of events, and course maps click here. For information on volunteer opportunities , click here

