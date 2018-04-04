CPD: Man faces attempted murder, domestic assault charges

A Clinton man is facing charges of domestic assault and attempted first-degree murder after allegedly firing a gun at his significant other.

Clinton Police responded to a call of a domestic disturbance at a home in the 600 block of Blockhouse Valley Road in which dispatchers had been told that several shots had been fired. When Officer Austin Powell arrived on the scene, the victim was outside the front door and told him that 56-year-old Sidney Jarvis had fired a gun at her three times and threatened to kill her before killing himself. Powell and another officer got the woman to safety and then used the PA system on a patrol car to instruct Jarvis to come outside, which he he did, unarmed but “highly intoxicated.”

After Jarvis was detained, the victim told officers that she had been in the shower and Jarvis had told her several times to get out before allegedly reaching into the shower, grabbing her by the neck and throwing her out into the bathroom, where she says she fell and hit her hip and head. She says that Jarvis then walked into the living room and announced he was going to get his gun.

The woman ran into her bedroom and ducked behind the bed as she says he fired one shot from a .357 revolver that struck the wall where she had just been standing. He then fired two more shots and left the house by the back door. The woman ran out the front door. She said that at some point during the incident, she had called Jarvis’s sister, who then called 911, and also called he rfather, who heard at least one of the gunshots over the phone.

Jarvis was read his Miranda rights and agreed to speak with Powell, admitting that he had pulled his girlfriend out of the shower because she “would not stop running her mouth,” and admitted to firing the gun to “get her attention.”

The pistol used in the incident was found with three rounds having been fired, and it, along with eight other guns and several boxes of ammunition were seized and placed into evidence.

The report indicates that the CPD has been called to this address several times in the past for domestic disturbances, most recently on March 11th, when Jarvis was charged with reckless endangerment and domestic asssault. Officers noted several bullet holes throughout the residence and the woman said that Jarvis routinely “shoots things inside the residence.”

As of this morning, Jarvis remained in custody at the Anderson County Jail without bond.

The woman was not seriously injured in the incident, but did complain of a bump on her head.