County-by-county unemployment rates for March released

Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) released the March 2018 unemployment rates for each county in Tennessee. The newest statistics highlighted improved rates during March for the majority of the state’s counties. Eighty-two of Tennessee’s 95 counties experienced lower unemployment rates when compared to February 2018. The rates in nine counties mirrored the previous month and four counties experienced a slight increase in unemployment during March.

Williamson County once again had the state’s lowest unemployment rate at 2.5 percent. That number did increase 0.1 of a percentage point from the previous month.

At 2.6 percent, Davidson County’s rate was the same as its February rate and was the second lowest in the state. Rutherford County also had a March rate of 2.6 percent, which was 0.1 of a percentage point lower than the month before.

The unemployment rate in Houston County decreased a full percentage point during March to 5.8 percent but continued to have the highest unemployment rate in Tennessee. Bledsoe County also had a rate of 5.8 percent in March, which is lower than its February rate of 6.1 percent.

Tennessee’s statewide seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for March 2018 was 3.4 percent, which matched the revised February statewide rate of 3.4 percent. The national unemployment rate for the month held steady at 4.1 percent.

Locally, Anderson County’s unemployment rate fell from 3.8% in February, to 3.7% in March, a decline of 0.1%.

Campbell County saw the jobless rate fall three-tenths of a percentage point from February to March, falling from 5.1 to 4.8%.

Morgan County saw a decline of 0.4%, falling from 4.7% in February to 4.3 last month.

Roane County’s unemployment rate declined from 4.5% in February to 4.0%, a decrease of half a percentage point.

Union County’s unemployment rate decreased slightly, falling from 4.1% in February to 4.0% a month ago.

Follow this link for a complete, county-by-county breakdown.