Clinton Library set for another busy spring, summer

(Clinton Public Library release) Join us for an afternoon of playing and creating stories during our StoryMaking Series with author and researcher, Michelle Compton. Mondays in May from 3:30-5:00 p.m. parents and children, in preK through fifth grade, are invited to come, imagine, and act out their stories during this unique series. You can come to one class separately, but are encouraged to come to all three.

Corey Miles, author of Dominion, will be hosting a Writer’s Workshop Thursday, May 3rd from 5:30- 7:00 p.m. Come have your questions answered about writing the next great novel. There will be a presentation, time for sharing ideas and receiving feedback, and Q and A session.

Teen Volunteer Orientation will be in May. If you are 13-18 years old and would like to volunteer for our Summer Reading Programs, bring a parent or guardian and your calendar to one of our Teen Volunteer Orientations! Orientations will be Friday, May 4th from 5:30-6:30 p.m. or Wednesday, May 16th from 5:30- 6:30 p.m.

Come find your next favorite book at the Friends of the Library Book Sale! The sale will be May 29th-June 2nd. May 29th will be Friends members only from 2:00-6:00 p.m. The Book Sale opens to the Public May 30th. Wednesday-Friday hours will be 10:00-6:00 p.m. and Saturday hours will be 10:00-2:00 p.m. If you wish to come on the first day, but are not a member yet, have no fear, it is not too late to come in and join today!

Summer Reading will kick off June 4th. Registration runs May 25th-June 30th. The theme is Libraries Rock! Come rock out with us during a summer filled with music, dancing, and books. Local acts from around town will be joining in on the fun. Brochures will be available at the library and on our website. Follow us on social media and our website to find more information about our Summer Reading Programs.

During Summer Reading, we are calling all teen rock stars, 6th-12th grade, to audition for our Live at Your Library program! Do you play the guitar, banjo, flute, sing or have other musical talents? We are undergoing a talent search, so pick up your application between May 8th and June 8th. We would love to showcase local musical talent!

Clinton Public Library

118 S. Hicks Street Clinton, Tennessee 37716

(865) 457-0519

Monday-Friday 9:00A.M.-7:00 P.M. and Saturday 10:00 A.M.-3:00 P.M.

www.clintonpubliclibrary.org

https://www.facebook.com/clintonpubliclibrary