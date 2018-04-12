Home / Community Bulletin Board / Clinton City Schools announce Kindergarten Screenings

Clinton City Schools announce Kindergarten Screenings

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 46 Views

Annual Kindergarten Screenings for the Clinton City Schools will be held on Friday, May 4th at the Clinton Community Center, to register for an appointment city residents must get an appointment by calling (865) 457-0159 beginning April 16.

When registering, parent or legal guardian must bring the following items:

  • Proof of residence
  • Certified birth certificate
  • Social security card
  • Immunization and physical record on Tennessee form
  • Driver’s License
  • Any legal documentation (if applicable)

Contact Lori Smith at 865-457-0159 with any questions. You may also visit www.clintonschools.org.

