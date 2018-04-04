Clinch River Spring Antique Fair returns May 4th & 5th

The Clinch River Spring Antique Fair is held annually on the First Saturday in May. The 14th Annual Spring Antique Fair will be held on May 5, 2018. Over 100 Antique Dealers come to Clinton’s Historic Downtown to present a fantastic Antiques and Collectibles Show.

Representing more than 5 States, the antique dealers line Market Street and its side streets and alleys. The Fair is held from 9 am – 5 pm, rain or shine and is one of the best one-day antique shows in East Tennessee. An antique car show is also featured during Saturday’s Fair.

On Friday evening May 4, 2018, there will be a kick-off party from 6 pm – 9 pm with food and we are excited to bring you Wild Blue Yonder Band as our live entertainment. Old meets new as Wild Blue Yonder melds classic Appalachian tunes with fresh originals bathed in warm harmonies, fiery fiddles, groovy sound and folksy banter.

Clinton’s 20+ antique shops remain open for late night shopping in the Downtown Historic District on Friday with many local food vendors set up adjoining the entertainment in the Park. During Fair weekend, the antique shops will all be open for Sunday shopping from 1 pm – 5 pm for those folks who want to shop in a “less crowded” atmosphere or to be able to pick up the larger items that they purchased on Saturday. Come join in the fun for an incredible weekend of antiquing!

For more information, go to www.historicclintonsantiques.com/fair, or call 865-457-4547.