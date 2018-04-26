CHS postpones Crosstown Showdown, Military Veterans Appreciation Night

The Clinton High School baseball game against Anderson County that had been scheduled for tonight (Thursday April 26th) has been rescheduled for Saturday April 28th at 8 pm due to the threat of bad weather. The Dragons will recognize military veterans during pregame ceremonies set for 7:45. Gates will open at 7:00 Saturday..
