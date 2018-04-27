CHS Music programs flying high this spring

The Clinton High School Band had the opportunity to be one of 32 Tennessee concert bands to perform at the prestigious Tennessee Music Education Association (TMEA) State Concert Festival on Thursday, April 26th at Austin Peay State University. The band will receive comments on their performance from a panel of the world-class evaluators in the academic and music publishing areas.

To earn this opportunity the Band achieved Superior ratings during the past school year in Marching competitions and the regional Concert Festival in concert performance and sight reading.

These Superior rankings also earned the group the coveted Sweepstake Award From The Tennessee Bandmasters Association for the 2017-18 school year.

The community is invited to come congratulate members of the band at McBand night on Tuesday, May 1 from 5 to 8pm at the Clinton McDonald’s, at the intersection of South Charles Seivers Boulevard and Sunset Road, which is the closest to CHS. 20% of the restaurant’s sales will be donated to the band between 5 and 8 pm, so come hungry!

The CHS Advanced Performance Ensemble traveled to Murfreesboro Wednesday, taking part in the invitation-only Statewide Choral Festival.

The group last participated in the festival in the 1970’s. Wednesday, they achieved a Superior rating.

They will receive their official statewide ranking in a couple of weeks after the festival wraps up today (Friday April 27th).