Charles James Cox, 74, husband, father, grandfather, and dear friend to all, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 7, 2018 at UT Medical Center. Charles was born April 5, 1944 in LaFollette, Tennessee. He left his family home and the state of Tennessee for the first time at the age of 15, moving to Omaha, Nebraska. Once old enough, he enlisted in the US Air Force, serving from 1961-1965. Charles eventually made his way back home to Tennessee where he met the love of his life, Linda Kay Hooper, of Powell, Tennessee; they were married December 13, 1971. Charles enjoyed watching UT football from his recliner, fishing trips with his brothers, tinkering around with automobiles, and spending time with his friends.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 46 years, Linda H. Cox; his sons James Edward Cox, and Bradley James Cox; daughter, Angela Gayle Cox; four grandchildren, Charles “Chaz” Allen Cox, Keeley Shaye Cox, Steven James Cox, and Sydney Marie Cox; brothers, Samuel Cox, Paul Cox, and Jerry Cox, and a host of extended family. He is preceded in death by his father, Rev. Henry, Clyde Cox; mother, Naomi Golden Cox; brother, David Cox; and sister, Eunice Cox. The family would like to thank his friends Bill and Sonya Overholt for their unwavering love and support. We will always carry your memory in our hearts.

A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, April 13, 2018 from 5-7pm in the chapel of Holley-Gamble Funeral Home, Clinton, TN with Donald Cox officiating. Holley-Gamble Funeral Home is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com