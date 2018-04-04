Home / Local News / Charges pending following traffic stop

Jim Harris 1 day ago

Two men are facing charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Deputy James Presson reported that he had been on patrol at around 1 pm Monday on Frost Bottom Road when he saw a black Ford Ranger cross over the double-yellow line and almost cause a head-on collision. Presson conducted a traffic stop on the pickup, which had already pulled over. The driver, 32-year-old Jonathan Daugherty of Briceville, told Presson that his engine had shut off, causing him to swerve. The officer reported that Daugherty was already working on the engine with the hood up as he spoke.

Presson reported seeing a loaded syringe in the cab of the pickup, sitting next to the passenger, 26–year-old James Marlow of Oliver Springs. Marlow was detained and while being questioned, admitted to the deputy that he had just loaded it with suboxone and had been about to shoot up. A check revealed three warrants for his arrest out of Oliver Springs, but Presson reported that since they could not be immediately confirmed, that he released Marlow with the understanding that he would be seeking a warrant for his arrest for possession of drug paraphernalia.

While Presson spoke with Marlow, Daugherty, despite being told he needed to stay on the scene, got into the truck and drove off, with the syringe needed as evidence still in the vehicle. After dealing with Marlow, deputies began searching for the pickup, which they found on Bradens Flat Lane and towed. The syringe was nowhere to be found. Daugherty had two warrants for his arrest out of Morgan County and Oliver Springs, and Presson reported that he would be seeking a warrant for his arrest on charges of felony evasion and violating due care laws.

