CCWF getting busier this spring

ANNUAL BRICEVILLE SCHOOL HISTORY FIELD TRIP:

This year’s field trip with Briceville School’s 4th and 5th graders is scheduled for Friday, May 18th. This is the day before the May 19th Fraterville Mine Disaster 116th anniversary.

COAL CREEK SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED:

If you are a graduate of Briceville School and are a high school senior this year and you want some FREE money, please submit your essays to me by this Sunday, April 15th. The requirements for our scholarship and your essay can be found at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/NantgloScholarship.htm. The winners of this year’s scholarships will be announced at the Awards Ceremony at Anderson County High School on Tuesday May 15 at 6:00 pm. YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE YOUR AWARD!