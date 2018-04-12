Home / Community Bulletin Board / CCWF getting busier this spring

CCWF getting busier this spring

Jim Harris 2 days ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 78 Views

ANNUAL BRICEVILLE SCHOOL HISTORY FIELD TRIP:

This year’s field trip with Briceville School’s 4th and 5th graders is scheduled for Friday, May 18th. This is the day before the May 19th Fraterville Mine Disaster 116th anniversary.

COAL CREEK SCHOLARSHIPS OFFERED:

If you are a graduate of Briceville School and are a high school senior this year and you want some FREE money, please submit your essays to me by this Sunday, April 15th.  The requirements for our scholarship and your essay can be found at http://www.coalcreekaml.com/NantgloScholarship.htm.  The winners of this year’s scholarships will be announced at the Awards Ceremony at Anderson County High School on Tuesday May 15 at 6:00 pm.  YOU MUST BE PRESENT TO RECEIVE YOUR AWARD!

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Oak Ridge announces brush pick-up kickoff

(OR press release) The citywide brush pick-up program will begin Monday, April 30, 2018. Tree limbs …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved