CCSO raids shop as part of months-long investigation

A LaFollette business was raided and closed Friday.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s office said they arrived at The Pop Shop around 3 pm Friday, culminating a 3-month-long investigation, during which, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office said undercover officers went into the store and would ask what they needed to go buy from another store that accepted EBT cards or food stamps and use them to purchase items like soda.

Once they bought the item, they would go back to The Pop Shop and essentially sell it to them for cash in return.

The store would then sell the soda to customers for more than they paid for it.

The Sheriff’s Office says that after all the soda and items are inventoried for evidence, they will donate them to an area non-profit.

During the raid, the sheriff’s office said narcotics were also taken out of the store.