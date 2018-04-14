Home / Featured / CCSO conducts drug raid Friday morning
Photo by CCSO (Facebook)

CCSO conducts drug raid Friday morning

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrested several people after executing a search warrant at a home in Caryville.

According to the sheriff’s office, a narcotics search warrant was executed with help from the Caryville Police Department, at the home at 147 Falin Lane early Friday morning. Investigators discovered crystal methamphetamine, marijuana and prescription medications that were allegedly being sold out of the home.

Money believed to be proceeds from the sale of illegal drugs was also recovered and a vehicle from one of the individuals inside the home was seized, the sheriff’s office said.

Several individuals will face charges for the sell and delivery of a schedule II controlled substance, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance and possession of a schedule VI substance.

The sheriff’s office has not released the identities of those individuals yet.

