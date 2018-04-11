Capshaw to speak in Norris

Ebony Capshaw, who is running for Anderson County Trustee, will speak at the Norris Area Indivisible Group meeting on Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the Social Hall of Norris Religious Fellowship, 23 Dogwood Road, Norris.

Capshaw is a native of Oak Ridge, an employee of Summit View Pharmacy Services, and an active member of several community organizations.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend to learn more about candidates running for local election.

Indivisible Groups are nonpartisan, grassroots organizations working for progressive political change; there are now more than 6000 across the country. For more information, email lizmcgeachy@gmail.com.