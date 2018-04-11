Home / Community Bulletin Board / Capshaw to speak in Norris

Capshaw to speak in Norris

Jim Harris 1 min ago Community Bulletin Board, Local News Leave a comment 3 Views

Ebony Capshaw, who is running for Anderson County Trustee, will speak at the Norris Area Indivisible Group meeting on Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m. in the Social Hall of Norris Religious Fellowship, 23 Dogwood Road, Norris.

Capshaw is a native of Oak Ridge, an employee of Summit View Pharmacy Services, and an active member of several community organizations.

This event is free, and the public is invited to attend to learn more about candidates running for local election.

Indivisible Groups are nonpartisan, grassroots organizations working for progressive political change; there are now more than 6000 across the country. For more information, email lizmcgeachy@gmail.com.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Early voting underway for May primaries in AC

Early voting for the May 1st Anderson County primary elections begins today (Wednesday April 11th) …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved