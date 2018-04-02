Candidate forums Monday, Tuesday in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Committee will kick off a series of candidate forums Monday evening, featuring the candidates running for the office of Anderson County mayor, incumbent Terry Frank and challenger Steve Emert.

The forum is scheduled to run from 6 to 8 pm on Monday April 2 in the Goff Building on Roane State Community College’s Oak Ridge campus. The doors will open at 5:30 p.m. All of the candidate forums will be free and open to the public.

Candidates will be given the opportunity to give both an opening and closing statement. Audience members may submit questions in writing at the forum. Questions must be addressed to all candidates. Chamber staff may combine questions of a similar focus or topic. Questions will not be shared with candidates in advance.

For more information on this forum as well as other upcoming forums, visit the Oak Ridge Chamber’s website at www.oakridgechamber.org and click on the Calendar link or contact Greta Ownby at ownby@orcc.org or (865) 483-1321.

——————————————————————————————————-

The Anderson County Republican Party will conduct its own forum for Republican candidates running in the May 1 primary elections on Tuesday night.

The forum will start at 7 pm on Tuesday April 3rd at The Wildcat Den at 102 Robertsville Road in Oak Ridge. Doors will open at 6:00 p.m. for light refreshments, seating and mingling with Republican primary candidates.

All fifteen Republican candidates vying for seven elected offices will be present. Candidates will make timed opening and closing statements, and answers questions from moderators that will include Ron Meredith and Jim Harris of WYSH. The forum will be carried live on WYSH radio, immediately after Trading Time Primetime.