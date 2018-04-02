Campbell Veterans ribbon-cutting set for April 5th

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton has announced that a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new wheels on the cannon at the Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse lawn will be held at noon on Thursday April 5th. Originally set for last week, the ceremony has been moved so that the Campbell County Honor Guard can be part of the ribbon-cutting.
