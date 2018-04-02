Home / Community Bulletin Board / Campbell Veterans ribbon-cutting set for April 5th

Campbell Veterans ribbon-cutting set for April 5th

Jim Harris 1 day ago Community Bulletin Board, Featured, Local News Leave a comment 42 Views

Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton has announced that a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the new wheels on the cannon at the Veterans Memorial on the Courthouse lawn will be held at noon on Thursday April 5th. Originally set for last week, the ceremony has been moved so that the Campbell County Honor Guard can be part of the ribbon-cutting.

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Candidate forums Monday, Tuesday in Oak Ridge

The Oak Ridge Chamber of Commerce’s Advocacy Committee will kick off a series of candidate …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved