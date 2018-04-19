Campbell schools also receive GEAR UP TN grant

Wednesday, we told you that three schools in the Anderson County School system were awarded a GEAR UP Grant in the amount of $853,350 to continue efforts to improve the number of students from thhose schools who advance to, and excel in, their postsecondary endeavors.

Today we can also tell you that the Campbell County school system is receiving $1,158,710 as part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) TN grant, which aims to increase the number of low-income students in Tennessee who are accessing and succeeding in higher education.

GEAP UP TN will benefit students in the following Campbell County schools: Campbell County High School; Jellico High School; Jacksboro Middle School; LaFollette Middle School; Jellico Elementary; Wynn Habersham Elementary; and Elk Valley Elementary.

Students will receive tutoring, career guidance, comprehensive college advising, and mentoring that will continue through their first year of postsecondary education.

The full state press release announcing all 15 grants can be seen below.

(GEAR UP TN press release) Students in 15 Tennessee counties will benefit from over $11.68 million in funding to support college access and success efforts thanks to a federal grant. The funding is part of the U.S. Department of Education’s Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) grant, which aims to increase the number of low-income students in Tennessee who are accessing and succeeding in higher education. The Tennessee Higher Education Commission, which secured the federal grant, announced the communities that will be a part of Tennessee’s GEAR UP project, GEAR UP TN, following a competitive selection process.

Selected GEAR UP TN middle and high schools are located in the following counties: Anderson, Bradley, Campbell, Davidson, Fayette, Haywood, Henry, Jackson, Johnson, Lincoln, Meigs, Overton, Polk, Robertson, and Shelby. GEAR UP TN will provide services in 32 middle schools and 18 high schools statewide. In total, over 23,000 middle and high school students will directly benefit from GEAR UP TN services through 2024.

GEAR UP TN will provide academic readiness and college access services to a cohort of 3,500 students in participating schools. Students in the GEAR UP TN cohort will receive tutoring, career guidance, comprehensive college advising, and mentoring that will continue through their first year of post-secondary education.

Additionally, over 3,250 high school seniors at participating high schools will receive GEAR UP TN support during each year of the grant. Statewide services, including resources for fostering a college-going culture and a college access and success website, www.CollegeforTN.org, will serve over 35,000 students across Tennessee.

“We are thrilled to work closely with these 15 communities through the GEAR UP TN grant,” said Mike Krause, executive director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission. “Each of these communities brings a willingness and readiness to innovate and work relentlessly to ensure their students are ready to succeed in college.”

This is Tennessee’s third GEAR UP grant. Tennessee’s first GEAR UP TN project, which began in 2005, resulted in a 22.8 percent increase in college-going rates in the nine rural school districts. Communities served by Tennessee’s second GEAR UP TN grant, which began in 2012, have shown impressive results, including over 9 percentage points of growth in college-going rates since 2012. Tennessee was one of ten states awarded a GEAR UP grant as part of the 2017 competition.