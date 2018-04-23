Campbell jury convicts man on child rape charges

A Campbell County jury convicted a Jacksboro man four counts of rape of a child after a two-day trial earlier this month, according to a press release from 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler’s Office.

Marty Lynn Ray of Jacksboro was charged in November of 2016 on a 33-count indictment that included charges of rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery.

The jury deliberated on seven counts of the indictment and found Ray guilty of four counts of rape of a child.

He will be tried on other charges at a later date.

Sexton ordered Ray into custody of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office to await sentencing.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for June 18.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Lindsey Cadle and Meredith Slemp, and was investigated by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Campbell County Children’s Center and Department of Children’s Services were also described as having been “an integral part of the investigation and trial,” according to the release from the district attorney’s office.