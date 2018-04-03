Campbell drug raids continue

Authorities in Campbell County are continuing their anti-drug efforts as two more raids in the past couple of days have resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash.

Sunday night, after an undercover operative purchased meth from a man and a woman in a room at the Budget Host Inn in Caryville, members of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and the 8th Judicial District Drug Task Force raided the room and served a search warrant. Inside the room, officers reported finding 24 grams of meth and an undisclosed amount of currency believed to be proceeds from drug sales.

While on the scene, officers reported that three women from Knoxville arrived at the motel room, allegedly attempting to sell 80 grams of meth.

The suspects will all face drug-related charges in connection with Sunday night’s operation.

Monday night, a similar scene played out at a home on Water Street in Jacksboro, once again precipitated by an undercover purchase of meth and suboxone from someone in the mobile home. During their search, officers reported finding evidence related to drug sales and charges are said to be pending as investigations continue.

Monday’s warrant was executed by members of the Sheriff’s SWAT Team and the Drug Task Force along with members of the Jacksboro Police Department.