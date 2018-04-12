Campbell ballot set for August general election

With early voting for the Anderson County primaries underway as of Wednesday, much of the focus here at WYSH has been on the May 1st primaries. Of course, primary winners in two of the seven races in Anderson County will face challengers in the August county general election, while all of the seats on the Anderson County Commission will be up for grabs in August as well.

In Campbell County, the deadline to qualify for the August election was also Thursday April 5th, and with no primaries in Campbell County, the August ballot features a full slate of candidates for several county offices.

Here is a breakdown of who is running for what in Campbell County come August.

Incumbent County Mayor E.L. Morton will be challenged by Aaron Evans, Mike Freeman, Jack Lynch, Brian Yonce, and David G. Young.

Incumbent Campbell County Sheriff Robbie Goins is facing a challenge from Jimmy Jeffries.

The Register of Deeds race will be very crowded with Gary E. Berry, Greg Cross, Brittany Miller Foust, Pete Huckaby, Beverly Stanfield Hall, Thomas Hatmaker, Ron McClellan, Patrick Silcox, June Turner and Johnny Vanover all vying for that position.

Incumbent Trustee Monty Bullock will face Tommy Overton in August while incumbent County Court Clerk Ailene Baird will run against Todd Nance.

Incumbent Circuit Court Clerk Bobby Vann is unopposed.

The races for seats on the County Commission are also quite crowded.

In District 1, incumbents Whit Goins and Robert Higginbotham will face challenges from David Adkins, Harley Hill, Zachary Marlow, and John Ridenour

2nd District incumbents Clifford Kohlmeyer and Lonnie Weldon face challengers in the form of Otis Hatfield, Jay Muncey, Lisa Stanfield Lester, and Scott Kitts

District 3 incumbents Rusty Orick and Scott Stanfield are being challenged by Dewayne Baird, T. Don Boshears, Stan Foust, Lynn Letner, Josh Parks, and Danny Sheckles

4th District incumbents Johnny Bruce, Sue Nance and Charles Baird will be challenged by Josh Parker

Incumbent 5th District Commissioners Forster Baird, Ralph Davis, and Carl Douglas face challenges by Robert H. Hicks, Tyler King, Steve Rutherford, and Ronnie Thomas

In the Campbell County School Board races,1st District: incumbent Wallace Goins is opposed by Jeffrey Miller, John Minor, and Marvin T. Rutherford in August.

2nd District incumbent Sharon Ridenour will face Josh James and Mark Honaker, while fellow District 3 incumbent Faye Heatherly is facing a challenge from Travis Thompson.

In the 4th District, incumbent Clint Bane will be challenged by Ronnie Lasley and 5th District incumbent School Board member Crystal Creekmore will run against T. Lauren Wright.