Brenda Joyce Foust, age 74 of Clinton went home to be with her heavenly father on Thursday, April 12, 2018 with her loving family by her side. Joyce and her husband Larry were members of Farmers Grove Baptist Church. Throughout her life she loved gardening, flowers, decorating her home, teaching her Sunday School Class, but most of all spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her father, LeRoy Gray; mother, Pansy Giles Gray Cooper; brother, Kiffen York.

She is survived by:

Husband………………….. Rev. Larry Foust

Daughters……………… Denise & husband Mark Palmer of Clinton

Amy & husband Rick Weldon of Clinton

Son…………………….. Matthew & wife Candi Foust of Kearney, MO

Grandchildren…… Rachel Palmer, Harley Palmer, Dane Phillips,

Hannah Phillips, Samuel Weldon, Nina Weldon, Kendall Foust, & Savanna Foust

Sister………………. Mary Ruth Morrison of Clinton

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends 5:00-7:00 pm, Saturday, April 14, 2018 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home with funeral services to follow in the chapel. Her graveside will be 3:00 pm, Sunday at Farmers Grove Baptist Church Cemetery. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com