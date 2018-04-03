Home / Obituaries / Bonnie Sue Turner, age 71 of Lake City

Bonnie Sue Turner, age 71 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1946 in Hamilton, OH to late John and Viola Winstead Glenn.  Bonnie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed collecting coins and bowling.  She is preceded in death by her parents.
 
Survivors:
Husband                                Kent Turner                                     Lake City
Son                                         Chris Turner                                    Lake City
Grand Daughter                     Alyssa Turner                                  Lake City
Sister                                      Fay Price                                          Hamilton, OH
And Many Special Friends and Family
Graveside Service: 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Clinch River Cemetery with Rev. Arnie Turner officiating.   
Interment: Will follow the Graveside Service.               
                 
You may also view Bonnie’s guestbook online at http://www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com/
 Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.

