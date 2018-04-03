Bonnie Sue Turner , age 71 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, April 1, 2018 at her residence. She was born June 11, 1946 in Hamilton, OH to late John and Viola Winstead Glenn. Bonnie was of the Baptist faith and enjoyed collecting coins and bowling. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Survivors:

Husband Kent Turner Lake City

Son Chris Turner Lake City

Grand Daughter Alyssa Turner Lake City

Sister Fay Price Hamilton, OH

And Many Special Friends and Family

Graveside Service : 1:00 PM, Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at the Clinch River Cemetery with Rev. Arnie Turner officiating.

Interment: Will follow the Graveside Service.

Hatmaker Funeral Home, Lake City, TN is in charge of arrangements.