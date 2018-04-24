Home / Obituaries / Bonnie Sue Cox, age 65, of Clinton

Bonnie Sue Cox, age 65, of Clinton

Jim Harris 4 mins ago Obituaries Leave a comment 8 Views

Bonnie Sue Cox, age 65, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1952 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Elwood and Gladys Ligon Powell. Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother. She also loved her dogs Maxie, Sandy, Izzy, Ginger and Bella Kate. In addition to her parents, Bonnie, is preceded in death by, brother, Richard Powell and infant sister.

Survived by:
Former Husband….. David Cox
Children………………..David Cox Jr and wife Sherry
     Christina Cox
     Michelle Culbertson and husband Bob
Grandchildren………Austin Stagnolia and wife Kayla
     Andrew Stagnolia
   Peyton Cox
 Cameron Cox
     Colby Cox
Brother………………..Billy Powell wife Betty

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 1-2PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Bonnie’s graveside will follow at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton

Phyllis Ann Duncan Johnson, age 77 of Clinton, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2018. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved