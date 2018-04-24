Bonnie Sue Cox, age 65, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1952 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Elwood and Gladys Ligon Powell. Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother. She also loved her dogs Maxie, Sandy, Izzy, Ginger and Bella Kate. In addition to her parents, Bonnie, is preceded in death by, brother, Richard Powell and infant sister.

Survived by:

Former Husband….. David Cox

Children………………..David Cox Jr and wife Sherry

Christina Cox

Michelle Culbertson and husband Bob

Grandchildren………Austin Stagnolia and wife Kayla

Andrew Stagnolia

Peyton Cox

Cameron Cox

Colby Cox

Brother………………..Billy Powell wife Betty

Several nieces and nephews

The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 1-2PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Bonnie’s graveside will follow at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com