Bonnie Sue Cox, age 65, of Clinton, passed away on Monday, April 23, 2018 at her residence. She was born on September 2, 1952 in Oak Ridge, TN to the late Elwood and Gladys Ligon Powell. Bonnie was a loving mother and grandmother. She also loved her dogs Maxie, Sandy, Izzy, Ginger and Bella Kate. In addition to her parents, Bonnie, is preceded in death by, brother, Richard Powell and infant sister.
Survived by:
Former Husband….. David Cox
Children………………..David Cox Jr and wife Sherry
Grandchildren………Austin Stagnolia and wife Kayla
Brother………………..Billy Powell wife Betty
Several nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends on Thursday, April 26, 2018 from 1-2PM at Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton. Bonnie’s graveside will follow at the Oak Ridge Memorial Park. www.holleygamble.com