Bill aimed at spurring job growth in mining industry awaits Governor’s signature

Monday, Republican lawmakers passed an initiative sponsored by State Representative Dennis Powers (R-Jacksboro) designed to create jobs in the mining industry.

The Primacy and Reclamation Act of Tennessee, restores sovereignty over mining and reclamation operations to our state, according to a press release from Powers’ office. Currently, Tennessee is the only state in the entire nation that allows the federal Office of Surface Mining to regulate all surface mining and reclamation operations. This has been the case ever since our state relinquished control to the federal government in 1984.

This initiative is expected to create more than 1,200 new mining jobs.

“For too long, we have allowed the federal government to dictate the direction of this important industry in our state, ” said Representative Powers. “I am pleased that this measure will restore Tennessee’s authority over it, and I know it will lead to the creation of quality jobs that will allow Tennessee to continue its recent economic momentum.”

The bill now awaits Governor Haslam’s signature.