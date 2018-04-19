Big Ed’s Golf Tourney once again benefits Community Mediation services

The 17th Annual Big Ed’s Memorial Golf Tournament benefiting Community Mediation Services of Anderson County is Friday, April 27, at the Oak Ridge Country Club.

The tournament starts at 8 a.m. Friday, April 27, in a scramble format. Golfers will get a complimentary breakfast, beverage carts, and a smoked barbecue lunch provided by Big Ed’s. Prize contests for participants will be awarded and a Hole-in-One Grand Prize will be available. Free Big Ed’s shirts and golf towels for all golfers are included. An on-site silent auction will be available.

The registration deadline is Monday, April 23 ($125 per player, and $500 per team). Registration forms are available from the CMS Office at (865) 463-6888 or by e-mailing info@cms-tn.org. Online registration is available on the website at www.peacefulresolution.org.

Big Ed’s Memorial Golf Tournament honors the community spirit and caring of both Big Ed Neusel, founder of Big Ed’s Pizza, and David Neusel and their belief in giving to others while seeking recognition from no one, according to a press release. Community Mediation Services, working in Anderson County for 30 years, exemplifies the long-time interest of the Neusels in supporting youth and families.

The four programs of Community Mediation Services use trained volunteer mediators from the community for no-cost mediations: School Attendance (Truancy) Mediation; Victim Offender Reconciliation Program (VORP); Access/Visitation Mediation; and Teen/Parent Mediation. Mediators don’t take sides or make decisions, but do help families solve their own problems through agreements they themselves write and decide, the press release said. Studies show that agreements reached through mediation are more likely to be carried out than orders imposed by a judge.