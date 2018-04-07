Betty Jane Shoun, age 78 of Rocky Top, passed away on Thursday, April 5, 2018 at North Knoxville Medical Center. She was born on January 16, 1940 to the late John and Vina Rittenberry in Knoxville. She was a loving mother, and mamaw whose life was focused on her family. She also enjoyed growing and working in flowers and will be dearly missed.

She is survived by: Children, Loretta Trent, and Doyle “Junior” Shoun; siblings, Helen Dixon, Elmer Rittenberry, Virginia Powell; grandchildren, Amanda Rinehart, Derrick Ciuffini, Alisha Berger, and Sasha Ciuffini; great-grandchildren, Luke, Brittany, Molly, David, Miya, Tripp, and Waverley; special friend, Pat Foust; and many other family and friends.

The family will receive friends at the Holley-Gamble Funeral Home in Rocky Top on Saturday, April 7, 2018 from 6-7pm with the funeral service to follow at 7pm with Charles York officiating. Family and friends wishing to attend graveside services will meet at East Wolf Valley Baptist Church Cemetery on Sunday, April 8, 2018 at 2pm for her interment. www.holleygamble.com