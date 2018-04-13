Ballot finalized for Anderson general election in August

Thursday (April 12th) at noon was the deadline for candidates who had qualified to seek office in Anderson County’s August 2nd general election to remove their names from the ballot. Only one person removed their name from the ballot and that was in County Commission District 2, where Jeff Maxwell bowed out, leaving incumbent Rick Meredith and challengers Robert Jameson and David Queener as the three candidates for two seats. Longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson is not seeking re-election in the fall.

The county general election will feature the winners of the May primaries for county offices facing off (where applicable) as well as all 16 seats on the County Commission and seats on the County School Board, along with primary races for seats in the General Assembly in Nashville, and others.

You can see the up-to-date candidate list on our website and online here.

In Commission District 1, incumbents Chuck Fritts and Tracy Wandell are facing challenges from Felicia Foust, Floyd Grisham, Avery Johnson and Tim Risden.

In Commission District 2, incumbent Rick Meredith has qualified while longtime Commissioner Mark Alderson has not picked up a petition to run for another term. Meredith is joined on the ballot by Robert Jameson, and David Queener.

In Commission District 3, incumbent Phil Warfield is facing challenges from Joshua Anderson, John Meyer and Denver Waddell. Fellow District 3 Commissioner Steve Emert is challenging incumbent County Mayor Terry Frank in the ucoming primary and is not on the ballot for the August Commission race.

In Commission District 4, incumbents Tim Isbel and Shain Vowell will face a challenge from Tabitha Harmon.

District 5 incumbents Robert McKamey and Jerry White will face a challenge from Chris Silver.

District 6 incumbents Catherine Denenberg and Steve Mead will be challenged by Anthony Allen.

In Commission District 7, incumbents Jerry Creasey and Theresa Scott opposed by Jimmy Bouchard and Denny Phillips.

Incumbent District 8 Commissioners Bob Smallridge and Phil Yager are also facing no challenges.

All the races for Anderson County School Board are one-horse affairs, with incumbents Jo Williams, Teresa Portwood and Don Bell all unopposed as they seek re-election. Christopher Gillenwaters has qualified to seek the seat in District 6 on the School Board.

State-level races will have their primaries in August and, in the State Senate race, incumbent Senator and Lt. Governor Randy McNally is unopposed in the Republican primary. Stuart Starr is qualified for the Democratic primary in August.

Two Democrats have qualified to seek their party’s nomination to challenge incumbent Republican State Representative John Ragan in the November election. Richard Dawson and Nathaniel Varner will face off in the August primary for the seat representing the 33rd District in Nashville.

One constable race features more than one candidate and that is in District 2, where Jason Stokes is challenged by Eugene Chaney and Shannon Gray. In District 3, Lawson Bates is unopposed for Constable as is District 4’s Frederick Gilliam.

The final day to register to vote if you are not already in time to be able to take part in the August 2nd election is July 3rd. Early voting for the August election will run from July 13th through the 28th.