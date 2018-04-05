Another drug raid in Campbell County

In recent weeks, authorities in Campbell County have carried out a series of raids that have resulted in the seizure of drugs and cash, and in some cases, arrests. That string of drug enforcement activity continued on Wednesday, as the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team served a search warrant at a home on Trace Road.

As with two raids earlier this week, undercover operatives purchased crystal meth at the home before the raids were conducted.

Officials say that the main target of their investigation, 47-year-old Kimberly Malicoat, was not home at the time of the raid but drove past while officers were on the scene, only to be pulled over and taken into custody a short time later. She admitted to officers that she had tossed meth out of her car after seeing the police at her house, and led them to the general area near her home where it had ended up. She was charged with driving on a revoked license and another moving violation and is also facing several drug-related charges.