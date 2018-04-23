Anderson County seeks applicants for seats on Beer Board, BZA, Ethics Commission

The Anderson County Commission’s Nominating Committee is looking for citizens who might be interested in serving on one of three county government boards and committees.

The county is searching for one citizen to serve a three-year term through September of 2021 on the Anderson County Beer Board, one person to serve a five-year term as an alternate member of the county’s Board of Zoning Appeals through September of 2023, and one person to serve on the County Ethics Commission, a two-year term through September of 2020.

Residents interested in serving on one, or more, of these boards and committees can pick up a request to serve form outside the County Commission office on the first floor of the Courthouse in Clinton. You can also send a resume to the County Commission Office, 100 North Main Street, Room 118, Clinton, TN, 37716, or you can download one of those request to serve forms from the county’s website at www.andersontn.org. You can fax your request to serve form and your resume to 865-457-6264.

The deadline to be considered as a possible nominee will be 12 noon on Friday May 11th and the Nominating Committee will meet the following Monday May 14th in room 118A of the Courthouse to select nominees for consideration by the full County Commission.

For more information, call Annette Prewitt at 865-463-6866.