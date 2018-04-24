Anderson County announces Day of Prayer plans

Anderson County is pleased to announce its participation in the National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 3, 2018.

Anderson County’s observance of the 2018 National Day of Prayer will be held from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 3, on the front steps of the Anderson County Courthouse, 100 North Main St. in Clinton. The Courthouse will be open, but with limited staff during the ceremony, so citizens are asked to be patient if they have business to conduct.

We are inviting all Anderson County citizens to attend the local ceremony. Prayers will be offered for county officials, our nation and military, our community, and churches and families. Local pastors will lead those assembled in prayer, and local students will provide musical selections.