Alexander, Interior Sec’y to visit GSMNP

(Sen. Alexander’s office) United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday, April 28, to see the Park’s maintenance needs – including the Look Rock Campground which is closed due to maintenance needs and the Foothills Parkway which has taken decades to complete due to lack of funding – and discuss how their proposal will help address maintenance backlog in the Smokies and other national parks across the country. Earlier this year, Alexander and his colleagues – with the support of President Trump and Secretary Zinke – introduced bipartisan legislation, the National Park Restoration Act, that will help restore and rebuild our national parks by using revenues from energy production on federal lands to help pay for the $11.6 billion National Park Service maintenance backlog – including roads, buildings, campgrounds, trails and water systems. Learn more about the National Park Restoration Act: https://www.alexander.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/pressreleases?ID=C614BCC7-FF81-4BB4-B8BB-E7290D016F99

