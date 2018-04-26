Home / Local News / Alexander, Interior Sec’y to visit GSMNP

Alexander, Interior Sec’y to visit GSMNP

Jim Harris 1 min ago Local News Leave a comment 2 Views

(Sen. Alexander’s office)  United States Senator Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke will visit the Great Smoky Mountains National Park on Saturday, April 28, to see the Park’s maintenance needs – including the Look Rock Campground which is closed due to maintenance needs and the Foothills Parkway which has taken decades to complete due to lack of funding – and discuss how their proposal will help address maintenance backlog in the Smokies and other national parks across the country. Earlier this year, Alexander and his colleagues – with the support of President Trump and Secretary Zinke – introduced bipartisan legislation, the National Park Restoration Act, that will help restore and rebuild our national parks by using revenues from energy production on federal lands to help pay for the $11.6 billion National Park Service maintenance backlog – including roads, buildings, campgrounds, trails and water systems. Learn more about the National Park Restoration Act: https://www.alexander.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/pressreleases?ID=C614BCC7-FF81-4BB4-B8BB-E7290D016F99

About Jim Harris

Jim Harris has been WYSH's News & Sports Director since 2000. In addition to reporting local news, he is the play-by-play voice for Clinton High School football, boys' and girls' basketball and baseball. Catch Jim live weekdays beginning at 6:20 am for live local news, sports, weather and traffic plus the Community Bulletin Board, shenanigans with Ron Meredith and more on the Country Club Morning Show on WYSH & WQLA. Jim lives in Clinton with his wife Kelly and daughter Carolina, his mother-in-law and cats Lucius and Oliver.

Check Also

Tennessee Reconnect event Tuesday at RSCC in OR

Beginning this fall, the Tennessee Reconnect grant will provide eligible adults with the opportunity to …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright 2018 HousleyCreative and Clinton Broadcasters, Inc. All Rights Reserved