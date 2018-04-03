Home / Obituaries / Alene Ogle of Clinton

Alene Ogle of Clinton

Alene Ogle of Clinton, TN went home to be with her Savior on April 1, 2018 while surrounded by her family. She was born April 27, 1923 in Hot Springs, North Carolina. She was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton where she taught Sunday School for many years. She enjoyed writing poetry and listening to gospel music. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and will be missed by her family and friends.

Alene was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years Norman Ogle, her parents, and three sisters. She is survived by her children: Terry Ogle and wife Brenda, Anne Davis, Shirley Cook and husband Sherrill, Larry Ogle and wife JoAnn, and Kathy Shoopman and husband Wimp. Grandchildren: Scott Ellis, Kristi Stewart, Dana Lemak and husband John, Robin Watson and husband Jeff, Kelli Shoopman, and Amanda Patterson and husband Matt. Great-grandchildren: Channing Miller and husband Gabe, Morgan Watson, Blake Stewart, Andrew Shoopman, Elizabeth, Emily & Trey Lemak.

Family and friends will gather Wednesday, April 4th at 2:00 pm at Shiloh Memorial Cemetery in Pigeon Forge for a graveside service. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com

