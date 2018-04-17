ACSD issues annual Prom & Graduation safety reminders

(ACSD) Our high school students and their families celebrate this time of year as proms and graduations are traditions for our young students and the community. These times highlight achievements, reflect on the past, and take the first steps into adulthood. Unfortunately, some teenagers believe the deadly mix of alcohol and driving is also a part of this tradition. Too many are injured or killed after the prom or graduation.

Students headed to the prom and from graduations are reminded not to drink and drive. Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will be out in force on prom nights and after graduations. DUI, illegal drugs, and underage drinking will get you a ride to jail.

The Sheriff Department also reminds teens that getting caught drinking while under the age of 21 can result in losing their driver’s license, getting suspended from school, ejected from sports teams, and even banned from graduation ceremonies.

Those establishments that sell alcohol are reminded to ID. Underage sales and purchases will prosecuted. Spot checks of beer sellers will also be done and not only will the clerks who sell beer be cited but underage purchasers will be charged as well.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department will be conducting saturation patrols throughout the prom and graduation weeks. This traffic safety effort is supported by a grant from the Tennessee Highway Safety Office and the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The School Resource Unit of the Sheriff’s Department and Allies For Substance Abuse Prevention of Anderson County (ASAP) will also be hosting a DUI Simulation Class for students at Anderson County High School on Friday, April 20th. Using DUI simulation goggles while operating a golf cart, students will be able to see first-hand the effects of driving while under the influence.

Please visit ASAP at http://www.asapofanderson.org.

On behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, please help us convey that deaths from alcohol related crashes are preventable. Drunk and impaired driving is a choice – and a crime.